Arrested, Anderson Torres remains silent in his testimony to the PF

Federal police officers were today (18) at the 4th Military Police Battalion of the Federal District to hear the testimony of the former district secretary of Public Security, Anderson Torres, accused of having been silent and facilitating the action of vandals and scammers who, on the last day 8, invaded and destroyed the Planalto Palace, the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Torres, however, chose to remain silent, not responding to federal agents’ questions. The posture of the former district secretary was guided by his lawyers, who claim that they have not yet had access to the procedural acts.

A career federal delegate and former Minister of Justice and Public Security in the Bolsonaro government, Anderson Torres took over as Secretary of Public Security for the Federal District on January 2 – just two days after leaving the ministry.

With just four days at the head of the district secretariat, and having replaced occupants of key positions in local security, Torres traveled on vacation to the United States, where he arrived on Saturday (7). On Sunday (8), thousands of people who participated in anti-democratic acts invaded the headquarters of the Three Powers (Executive, Legislative and Judiciary), highlighting the flaws in the security system set up.

While the insufficient police force mobilized tried to contain the advance of the crowd using tear gas and stun gas bombs, Anderson Torres used his personal Twitter account to, from a distance, classify as “lamentable” and “inconceivable” the “scenes” transmitted not only by the press, but also by people who used social networks to show off by plundering public property. On Twitter, the former secretary stated that, after learning the facts, he determined that all members of the Military Police and the Civil Police act “firmly” to urgently restore order.

Anderson Torres claims to have traveled to the United States on vacation. However, the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, has already said that the pre-scheduled vacation by the former secretary would only start on Monday (9) and that, therefore, it was up to him to command the responsible district security forces. by ostensive policing on the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

Still on Sunday afternoon, while scenes of vandalism spread across the world, Ibaneis announced the resignation of Anderson Torres. Subsequently, the governor himself was removed from office for 90 days, by decision of the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, who attributed to Ibaneis and Torres “negligence and omission”.

survey

On the 10th, the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) asked the STF to initiate an inquiry to investigate the conduct of Ibaneis, Torres and also the former interim Secretary of Public Security Fernando Oliveira and the former Commander-General of Military Police, Colonel Fábio Augusto Vieira.

Colonel Vieira, responsible for ostensive local patrolling, was dismissed from command of the corporation and detained on the same day, the 10th, by order of minister Alexandre de Moraes, who also ordered the arrest of Anderson Torres. The former district secretary and former minister was arrested on the 14th, as he landed at Brasília International Airport, coming from the United States.

With the temporary removal of Ibaneis, the vice-governor, Celina Leão, temporarily assumed the head of government of the Federal District. Furthermore, still in the late afternoon of the 8th, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva decreed federal intervention in the area of ​​public security in the Federal District until the 31st. The Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Cappelli, was named interventor.

Attacks

Since President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was elected in the second round, at the end of October, supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro have demonstrated their dissatisfaction with the result of the election and have called for a military coup in the country to overthrow the democratically elected government. The demonstrations of the last few months included encampments in several general headquarters in the country and culminated with the invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília, on January 8th.