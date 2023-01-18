Usain Bolt seeks to recover BRL 65.7 million loss in financial fraud

Olympic champion Usain Bolt is trying to recover more than $12.7 million (the equivalent of R$65.7 million) that disappeared from his account at a Jamaican investment company, and is willing to take the case to court if it is necessary. necessary, said the former athlete’s lawyer.

Bolt was informed last week that his account balance at Kingston-based Stocks and Securities Ltd (SSL) had inexplicably dwindled to just $12,000, lawyer Linton Gordon told Reuters late on Tuesday. .

“We’ll go to court with the issue” if the company doesn’t return the funds, Gordon said. “It is a huge disappointment and we hope that the matter will be resolved so that Mr Bolt gets his money back and can live in peace.”

SSL said in a January 12 statement that it became aware of a former employee’s fraudulent activity and has escalated the matter to law enforcement, adding that it has taken steps to protect assets and strengthen protocols.

SSL did not immediately respond to an email or phone call seeking further comment.

The Jamaican Police Force said Monday that its financial and fraud investigation teams were investigating “alleged fraudulent activities on SSL that allegedly affected the accounts of Mr. Usain Bolt, among other individuals.”

Finance Minister Nigel Clarke said late on Tuesday that SSL had allegedly committed “alarming and perverse fraud” and that authorities would “bring all perpetrators to justice”.

Bolt’s account was intended to serve as a retirement fund for the eight-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter and his parents, Gordon said.

(Reporting with Brian Ellsworth in Caracas)

