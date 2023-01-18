BrazilBrazil

MPF investigates relationship between attacks in Brazilia and power towers

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) informed today (18) that it is investigating the alleged connection between attacks on power transmission towers and the anti-democratic acts of January 8. Since the occurrence of the acts, at least four towers have been demolished in the country.

To help with the investigation, the deputy prosecutor of the Republic Carlos Frederico Santos, head of the group investigating the acts, asked the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) for information about data and any evidence collected during the attacks.

Since the night of the 8th, at least four towers have been knocked down (three in Rondônia and one in Paraná) and 12 damaged (four in Paraná, two in São Paulo and six in Rondônia).

Yesterday (17), the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, said that acts of vandalism will receive a “vigorous response and punishment” from the government.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

