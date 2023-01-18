Handball World Cup: Brazil draw with Portugal in the final minutes

The Brazilian men’s handball team drew in an exciting way with Portugal (28 to 28) this Wednesday (18), in the last bid of the opening duel of the second phase of the World Cup in Gothenburg (Sweden). The Lusitanians were already celebrating their lead, 28-27, in the final minute of the match when VAR intervened. The referee reviewed the irregularity of the Portuguese player Alexis Borges a few seconds before the final whistle, and awarded the Brazilians a seven-meter throw. It was up to Jean Pierre Dupoux to charge and equalize the score.

🇺🇸 28 x 28 🇵🇹 The men’s team achieves a draw in the LAST THING of the match, in the opening of the 2nd phase of the Handball World Cup. It was dramatic! On Friday there’s another quarry: 🇭🇺. Fundamental game thinking about the classification for the knockout. pic.twitter.com/cLOrXKIYYR — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) January 18, 2023

The team commanded by coach Marcos Tatá will compete again at 2 pm (Brasília time) on Friday (20) against Hungary. The last duel of the second phase will be at the same time, on Sunday (22), against Iceland.

Brazil went through the preliminary round in second place, behind Sweden and also with Cape Verde. The trio is in Group II along with Hungary, Iceland and Portugal. In Group 2 are Spain, Iran, Montenegro, France, Slovenia and Poland. Group 3 includes Germany, Serbia, Qatar, Norway, the Netherlands (Holland) and Argentina. Only the top two in each group advance to the quarterfinals.

The World Cup ensures the first handball spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics to the champion, or to the runner-up, if France wins the title. As the country will host the Games, it already has a guaranteed spot at the event. France is one of the favorites for the world title, after winning gold at the Tokyo (2021), London (2012) and Beijing (2008) Games. The current world champion is Denmark.