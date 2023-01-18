BrazilBrazil

Government will allocate R$ 1.7 billion to the road and rail sector

The road and rail sectors will have around R$ 1.7 billion to resume and intensify works, prepare highways for the rainy season, guarantee the flow of the agricultural crop and reduce the number of serious accidents. The resources are part of the priority actions of the 100 days of government released this Wednesday (18) by the Ministry of Transport.

According to the folder, the value will enable the delivery of 861 kilometers paved, revitalized and signaled by April 2023. There will still be the construction and revitalization of 72 bridges and viaducts in the same period. The main deliveries are included in 12 highways that cross the country: the BR-432/RR, BR-364/AC, BR-116/CE, BR-101/SE, BR-116/BA, BR-080/GO, BR-101/AL, BR-381/MG, BR-, 447/ES, BR-163/PR, BR-470/SC and BR-116/RS.

According to the Minister of Transport, Renan Filho, there will be the resumption of over 670 kilometers of works currently stopped due to lack of funds. By the end of 2022, there were more than 100 developments on highways with a slow pace or stops.

“Our goal is to stop the involution of the sector of the last four years. We are open to improving our procedures to attract more private investment, joining efforts with public resources”, he said.

The Ministry of Transport also received 6,000 suggestions for priority actions through a public consultation. According to the portfolio, most seek to increase the competitiveness of infrastructure and logistics for transporting cargo and people; promote traffic safety; improve the quality of transport infrastructure and services; and other points related to the reduction of bureaucracy, sustainability, governance and access to information.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

