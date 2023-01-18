Coluna – Worlds and Parapan start to form Brazilian team in Paris

In 2022, the women’s sitting volleyball and men’s goalball teams assured Brazil of the first places in next year’s Paralympics. This season, more athletes and teams from the country should also be guaranteed in Paris (France), via the World Championships or the Parapan American Games in Santiago (Chile), between November 17th and 26th. The goal of the Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB) is to take 250 representatives to the French capital, which should receive 4,400 athletes between August 28 and September 9, 2024.

It is worth remembering that the vacancies belong to the country, and it is up to the national Paralympic committees (also called NPC, acronym in English for National Paralympic Committee) to establish the criteria of who will be entitled – normally, the athletes who won them are the ones contemplated. For the Tokyo Games (Japan), for example, the CPB defined that the gold medalists at the 2019 Athletics and Swimming World Championships would be guaranteed at the Paralympics. For 2024, the entity has not yet released the parameters for defining the team.

“It is premature to speak [sobre projeção de vagas paralímpicas conquistadas em 2023] still in January, but we will have a quality team. The concern is not just quantity, but that the athletes who go to the Paralympics are able to seek medals from Brazil“, said CPB vice-president, Yohansson Nascimento, to Brazil Agency.

The Archery World Cup, between July 17 and 23, in Plzen (Czech Republic), will define 78 of the 140 spots for the sport in Paris, 24 in mixed team competitions and 54 in individual competitions. Still in 2023, another 30 will be decided in three continental selections – in the case of the Americas, it will be the Parapan, after the modality was left out of the 2019 edition, in Toronto (Canada).

Another qualifying World Cup for 2024 will be the soccer for the blind, from August 18th to 27th, in Birmingham (Great Britain). The top three teams secure a place in Paris. Owner of five titles, the last three being consecutive, Brazil has never been off the podium in the competition. It is enough to keep this retrospective to guarantee itself in the Paralympics, where the team from Canarinho will also look for the sixth. The ultimate possibility will be the Parapan, with vacancy only in case of title.

Also in August, between the 23rd and 26th, in Duisburg (Germany), the Paracanoe World Cup takes place. The top six in each race guarantee a place for their country in Paris. 60 spots will be defined at the event, 30 per gender. Each NPC can have a maximum of five men and five women qualified for the Games. In Tokyo, Brazil had four male and three female representatives.

At the Rowing World Cup, from September 3 to 10, in Belgrade (Serbia), another 60 places will be filled. There are 14 in individual events (seven in men’s and seven in women’s) and the others in three mixed competitions, two of which involve boats for two people (classes PR2 and PR3 – the difference with the last one is that, in addition to the torso and arms, the athletes have disabilities in their legs) and one of four competitors (two men and two women) and a helmsman.

If the classification via the World Cup does not come, the Brazilians will have another opportunity in Santiago. The winning boats in the individual men’s and women’s races and in the PR3 class mixed competition in the Parapan are guaranteed in the Paralympics. The country, however, can only have one vessel per medal event in Paris.

Also in September, between the 17th and 29th, in Lima (Peru), the World Shooting Sport will take place, which will define 33 places (eight for men, 13 for women and 12 that are independent of gender) to Paris. The Brazilian team will have at least two other chances to seek qualification in 2023: in addition to Parapan (four places), there is the World Cup in Changwon (South Korea), scheduled from May 22 to June 1 ( 19 vacancies).

The modalities with the most definitions for 2024 are also the ones that distribute the most medals in the Paralympics. The Athletics World Championship – which, coincidentally, will be held in Paris from July 8th to 17th – will decide which NPCs go to 652 of a total of 1,069 Paralympic places. The four best placed in the individual competitions ensure their country’s place in the Games.

At the Swimming World Cup, between July 31st and August 6th, in Manchester (Great Britain), the first two in each individual dispute guarantee a place in the respective NPC in Paris. In all, the event will define the destination of 270 of the 605 places in the modality to the French capital.

The Parapan will qualify for Paris in three more disciplines. Countries that win gold in wheelchair rugby and goalball are guaranteed – which, in the case of Brazil, is of interest to the women’s team. In boccia, there will be seven places, distributed to the champions by teams (classes BC1/BC2) and pairs (BC3 and BC4) in Santiago.

Finally, in sitting volleyball, the men’s team will have two opportunities, in 2023, to go to Paris. Between May 9th and 15th, the team will compete in the Pan American Championship, in Edmonton (Canada) and will qualify in case of a title. From November 11th to 18th, the World Cup in Cairo (Egypt), also gives the winning team a place in the Games.

This year’s calendar also foresees another edition of the World Cup for teams in wheelchair tennis (May 1st to 7th) and Basketball World Cups (June 9th to 20th), weightlifting (June 20th to 28th), paracycling ( August 3rd to 13th), paratriathlon (September 23rd to 24th) and fencing (October 2nd to 8th). Although they do not qualify for Paris, participating in the events will be essential for the athletes to meet competitive requirements and add points in the respective rankings, being able to confirm the Paralympic passport in 2024.

* Lincoln Chaves is a reporter for TV Brazil, Rádio Nacional and Agência Brazil