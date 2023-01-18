Corn plantation gets Messi’s face in Argentina

Lionel Messi was immortalized in Argentina in tributes ranging from tattoos to murals after leading the country’s national team to World Cup success. Now, his face can also be seen from the sky in a specially designed cornfield.

The field in Los Cóndores, in the central province of Córdoba, was sown using an algorithm that calculated where the seeds would need to be planted so that when the corn grew, it would create a huge image of Messi’s face.

“For me, Messi is unbeatable,” said Maximiliano Spinazze, the farmer who planted the unusual formation as a celebration of Argentina’s title – the country’s first World Cup since Diego Maradona led the team in 1986.

“Now they are world champions, I am very happy that this can be manifested with the planting of the crop.”

Argentina is a major agricultural producer, being the world‘s third largest exporter of maize. Agriculture is its main export engine, although football may be its main reason for fame.

technique

Carlos Faricelli, an agronomist, designed the coding for the seeders that allowed them to plant in a precise pattern to create the final image, with some areas denser with seeds than others.

“I had the idea of ​​making a code that goes on seeders with Messi’s face as a tribute”, he said, adding that he made the code available to any farmer “who dared to plant it”.

Using geocoding tools, the machinery knows how much seed per square meter to place in certain places to create contrast in different parts of Messi’s face, Faricelli said.

