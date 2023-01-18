Fire hits warehouse at Galeão Airport, in Rio de Janeiro

A fire broke out in a warehouse at the Tom Jobim International Airport in Rio de Janeiro earlier this afternoon (18). The fire caused an intense column of smoke, which can be seen from several points in the center of the north zone and Baixada Fluminense.

The Fire Department of the State of Rio de Janeiro still does not have information on injuries and reported that it was called at 1:46 pm. Firefighters are already on site fighting the fire, and the barracks on Ilha do Governador Grajaú, São Cristóvão, Central, Irajá, Nova Iguaçu, Penha, Tijuca and Catete have been mobilized.

The Rio de Janeiro City Hall Operations Center issued an alert on its social media profiles for drivers to travel carefully on the Linha Vermelha, an expressway that passes by the airport.