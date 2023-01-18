NATO chief defends significant arms increase for Ukraine

Ukraine needs a “significant increase” in weapons at a crucial moment in the Russian invasion and such support is the only path to a peaceful negotiated solution, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said. this Wednesday.

Defense leaders from around 50 countries and NATO will meet at Ramstein air base in Germany on Friday, the latest in a series of meetings since Russian forces invaded Ukraine nearly 11 months ago. .

“This is a crucial moment in the war and the need is for a significant increase in support for Ukraine,” Stoltenberg told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“If we want a peaceful negotiated solution tomorrow, we need to supply more weapons today.”

The focus on Ramstein should not be what the US will supply, but whether Germany will lift its opposition to the shipment of its Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, or at least approve their transfer from allied countries.

Stoltenberg remained cautious on the matter, saying consultations were continuing, although he welcomed the British decision to send Challenger tanks to Kiev.

This week, the UK increased the pressure on Berlin by becoming the first Western country to send Western tanks, promising a squadron of 14 Challengers, but the Leopards are seen as the best choice to provide Ukraine with a full-scale tank force. .

