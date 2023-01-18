Federal Court in Paraná authorizes Cabral’s night collection

A decision by the Federal Court in Paraná replaced the preventive detention of former Rio de Janeiro governor Sérgio Cabral with home confinement at night and on days off, combined with electronic monitoring. By decision, Cabral could leave the house between 6am and 7pm.

However, the former governor cannot leave his apartment in Copacabana, in the south zone of Rio, where he has been under house arrest since December last year, due to the processes he responds to at the Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region (TRF-2).

According to the decision of substitute federal judge Gabriela Hardt, from the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba, published yesterday (17), Cabral will not be able to promote parties or other social events at his residence, he will be subject to full-time electronic surveillance, through the use of anklet, and prohibited from contact with Justice collaborators or others investigated in Operation Lava Jato, except for relatives up to the third degree.

Cabral’s lawyer, Daniel Bialski, said that the defense is studying the feasibility of requesting the replacement of house arrest by house arrest at night in TRF-2 cases.

On December 16, the Second Panel of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed a majority to respond to a habeas corpus in favor of Cabral. The defense of the former governor claimed the recognition of the incompetence of the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba, then headed by former judge Sergio Moro, to determine the arrest and judge the Lava Jato Operation process on the alleged payment of bribes in works at the Petrochemical Complex from Rio de Janeiro (Comperj). By 3 votes to 2, it was decided to revoke the preventive detention, annul decisions taken in the process and send the case for analysis by the Federal Court in Rio.

Cabral had been in prison for more than six years, since he was the target of Operation Calicut, an offshoot of Operation Lava Jato that started on November 17, 2016. According to the investigation, bribes were charged in the signing of contracts between companies and the government of Rio de Janeiro.

Since then, Cabral has been implicated in different investigated corruption cases and became a defendant in more than 30 cases and was convicted in 23. Some sentences were later revoked or modified. Prior to these revisions, sentences amounted to more than 400 years in prison.