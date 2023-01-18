Moraes converts 140 arrests for coup acts into preventive

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined, until yesterday (17), the conversion into preventive (without a defined period) of 140 arrests in flagrante delicto during acts of vandalism that occurred on January 8, in Brasília.

In all, 200 decisions have already been handed down by Moraes, who released another 60 people, replacing arrests in flagrante delicto with other precautionary measures, such as the use of an electronic anklet, weekly presentation to the court and prohibition of leaving the country, with the cancellation of the respective passports issued in Brazil, or to leave the region where you live.

In all cases, possession of any type of weapon on behalf of investigated persons is suspended, as well as any authorization for the purchase of weapons by collectors or hunters. Those involved are also prohibited from talking to each other and using social media.

In all, until Tuesday (17) 1,459 custody hearings were held, 946 of which were held by magistrates of the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF-1) and 513 by judges of the Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories (TJDFT). . According to the procedure, mandatory by law, any prisoner must be taken as soon as possible to the presence of a judge, who is responsible for verifying the legality of the arrest, the conditions of imprisonment or even the need for detention. Representatives of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the detainees’ defense must be present.

The task of hearing all those arrested for involvement in the January 8 coup acts was shared by Moraes with other magistrates in view of the large number of detainees, but the Supreme Minister reserved all decisions on whether or not to release prisons for himself, after analyzing the minutes of each custody hearing.

According to the STF, the forecast is that the analysis of all arrests should be completed by Friday (20). Among the reasons for keeping some people in prison, Moraes pointed out that there is evidence of the commission of terrorist acts, including preparatory ones, and other crimes provided for in the Penal Code, such as trying to abolish the Democratic State of Law through violence, criminal association, attempted coup d’état , threat, harassment and incitement to crime.

“The decisions are being sent to the director of the Papuda Prison and to the director of the Federal Police. In addition, the minister determined that the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic PGR), the Public Defender’s Office and the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) be summoned for full knowledge of the decisions “, informed the Supreme, in a note, this Wednesday ( 18).

According to the note, “the minister considered that there is evidence in the records of the effective participation of those investigated in a criminal organization that acted to try to destabilize republican institutions and highlighted the need to investigate the financing of the arrival and stay in Brasília of those who carried out the attacks” .

Decisions on arrests as a result of January 8 are being published in a secret process at the Supreme Court, and their entire content has not been disclosed. The names of the detainees, however, can be verified in the procedural progress of the case, as the decisions are published. Lawyers and defenders can access the dispatches through the STF petition system.