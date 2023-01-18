Haddad says there is no impediment for Brazil to apply for OECD membership

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said today (18) that the country may ask for changes in the proposal to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The theme, according to him, is discussed in a working group that will subsidize President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on the next steps to be taken by Brazil.

The minister stressed that there is no impediment for Brazil to apply for membership in accordance with its interests. “There is no rigidity that is all or nothing, you have room for discussion. Brazil may make changes to your order. Just as other countries can too”, he explained, after meeting with the OECD Secretary General, Mathias Cormann, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Asked, during an interview, if there was a presentation of any claims from Brazil at the meeting, Haddad said no and that the meeting was short, 15 minutes. The minister also explained that the country already participates in various spaces in OECD technical committees.

“This rapprochement is happening naturally. I’m going to see with Itamaraty and the Presidency of the Republic the next steps”, said the minister.

G20, Brics and Mercosur

In an interview, the Minister of Finance highlighted that Brazil‘s international agenda – in the coming years – will be very complex, since the country will assume the presidency of several multilateral organizations, such as the G20 group, which brings together the 19 largest economies of the world, plus the European Union, at the end of this year; and the presidency of the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa). The latter is scheduled for 2024, but was postponed by one year, at the request of the Brazilian government. There will also be a more intense resumption of relations with Mercosur.

“We even postponed the presidency of the Brics so as not to coincide with that of the G20 so that we can do a good job at every opportunity that appears”, he justified.

According to the Minister of Finance, it is necessary to draw up a policy aimed at Brazil‘s participation in these multilateral mechanisms. He then said that the government is going to hold specific meetings with President Lula so that he can guide the actions of Itamaraty and other ministries.

“Brazil‘s relationship with the world is very complex, it involves many forums. Brazil assumes the presidency of the G20, then that of the Brics, of Mercosur. [O país] it participates intensely in all forums and participates in all multilateral organizations. So, you need to design a policy and this will be done with the Itamaraty and then the ministries will align themselves with the determination of the President of the Republic, “he said.

Davos balance sheet

The minister took stock of Brazil‘s participation in the Davos Forum. According to Haddad, the result was positive and the country managed to convey a message of tranquility to the international community, after the coup attacks on January 8th.

“I leave satisfied with what I heard about Brazil and I think I arrived here surprised by the degree of concern with Brazil. I think that Marina Silva’s messages [ministra do Meio Ambiente] and mine were to show that Brazil is still going strong and people were happy to hear that”, he said.

“There is no reason for the world to be concerned. The attacks are being faced with the right and legal dose”, he concluded.