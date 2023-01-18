Maria da Penha Law: convicts will not be able to hold public office in SP

People who have been convicted by a criminal sentence based on the Maria da Penha Law (Federal Law No. 11,340, of August 7, 2006) may no longer hold a public office or job in the city of São Paulo, including within the scope of the Legislative Power and Indirect Administration . The determination is in municipal law 17.910, of January 17, 2023, sanctioned by Mayor Ricardo Nunes. and published in official diary from the city of São Paulo.

The law was enacted by the City Council, in a session on December 15, 2022, and says that “the foreseen prohibition will last until the full fulfillment of the sentence or until the occurrence of another form of extinction of the punishment, as the case may be”.