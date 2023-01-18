Oil sales will raise BRL 210 million for the Treasury

The auction for the sale of the first load of oil produced from the Atapu Field, in the Santos Basin, will result in a collection of R$ 210 million for the National Treasury.

The value corresponds to the loading of 500,000 barrels that will be made available in the second two months of this year, as provided for in the production sharing contract for this field located in the pre-salt layer. The company that won the auction for extracting oil from that area was Galp Energia Brazil, after offering the highest price for oil in the Union.

The funds to be raised with the first load produced at Atapu were defined this Tuesday (17) in an auction promoted by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, through Pré-Sal Petróleo SA (PPSA). Ten companies were invited to participate in the event. Four of them were qualified and were able to submit proposals.

Resources

In a note, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, informed that he will discuss with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva alternatives for better allocation of resources produced by the pre-salt production sharing regime.

“These large-scale resources are strategic for Brazil. We really need to carry out a better sharing of this wealth, both for present and future generations, generating opportunities and improving the quality of life of Brazilians and Brazilians”, said the minister.

The Second Round of Bids for Excess Volumes of the Pre-salt Assignment of Rights, under the production sharing regime, resulted in a collection of R$ 11.140 billion in signature bonuses.