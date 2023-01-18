Ukraine minister among 15 killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine’s interior minister is among 15 people killed on Wednesday morning when a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten on the outskirts of Kiev, Ukrainian officials said.

Officials said nine people on board the aircraft and six on the ground, including three children, were killed when the French-built Super Puma helicopter crashed in a residential area in the suburb of Brovary, on the eastern outskirts of the capital. Earlier, authorities had reported an initial death toll of 18.

The regional governor said another 29 people were injured, including 15 children.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the accident a terrible tragedy, saying the total number of casualties was still being determined, and ordered an investigation.

“As of this minute, three children have died. The pain is indescribable,” he said in a statement.

At the site, the wreckage was scattered over a playground muddy and emergency crews were seen in a fleet of ambulances.

In a courtyard lay several bodies wearing blue Home Office uniforms and black boots, visible under the aluminum blankets draped over them. A large piece of the aircraft crashed into a car, destroying it.

National Police Chief Ihor Klymenko confirmed that Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi died along with his first deputy Yevheniy Yenin and other ministry officials who were flying in the helicopter operated by the state emergency service.

Ukrainian officials said it was not immediately clear what caused the helicopter to crash. There was no immediate comment from Russia, which invaded Ukraine last February, and Ukrainian officials made no reference to any Russian attacks in the area at the time.

“Unfortunately, the sky does not forgive mistakes, as the pilots say, but it is too early to talk about the causes,” said Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat, adding that it could take at least several weeks to investigate the disaster.

Monastyrskyi, 42, a lawyer and lawmaker appointed in 2021 to head the ministry responsible for police, was the most senior Ukrainian official to die since the war began.

Separately, Ukraine reported heavy fighting overnight in the east of the country, where both sides have suffered huge losses for little territorial gain in the intense trench warfare of the past two months.