Russia to take border action if Finland joins NATO

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said today (18) in Moscow that his country will be forced to take unspecified measures on its border if Finland joins the Western military alliance North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). ).

Finland and Sweden have applied to join the military bloc and are currently in advanced negotiations on their membership.

Lavrov said Finland had long been a model of friendly relations but had quickly changed its rhetoric towards Moscow.

He stressed that Russia would have to take “appropriate measures at our borders” if Finland, which shares a 1,300km border with Russia, becomes a NATO member.