Mega-Sena draws this Wednesday prize estimated at R$ 42 million

The Mega-Sena draws this Wednesday (18) an accumulated prize estimated at R$ 42 million. The six dozens of the 2,556 contest will be drawn, starting at 8 pm (Brasília time), at Espaço da Sorte, located at Avenida Paulista, nº 750, in the city of São Paulo (SP).

The draw will be broadcast live on Caixa’s YouTube channel and on Loterias Caixa’s Facebook page.

If only one winner hits the main prize and applies the entire amount to savings, he will receive more than R$ 286,000 in income in the first month.

Bets can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time) at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets throughout the country or via the internet.

The value of the single bet, with six tens marked, costs R$ 4.50.

lotomania

Lotomania, also accumulated, can pay R$ 7.5 million for those who match the 20 numbers in the main range. The draw for contest 2,419 will take place from 8 pm today.

According to Caixa, to bet, the person can choose 50 numbers among the 100 on the flyer and then compete for prizes for matches of 20, 19, 18, 17, 16, 15 or no number. The value of the single bet is R$ 2.50.

In addition to the option to mark on the wheel, it is also possible to mark less than 50 numbers and let the system complete the game or let the system choose all the numbers in the Surpresinha.

The bettor can still compete with the same bet for 2, 4 or 8 consecutive contests with Teimosinha. Another option is to place a new bet in which the system selects the other 50 numbers not registered in the original game, through the Mirror Bet.