Brazilian Traffic Code completes 25 years with advances

On the 22nd, the Brazilian Traffic Code (CTB) turns 25 years old. For Rômulo Orrico, Professor of Transport Engineering at the Alberto Luiz Coimbra Institute for Graduate Studies and Engineering Research at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (Coppe/UFRJ), the document changed the traffic scenario, placing very clear priorities on pedestrians , drivers, cyclists and motorcyclists, ordering the use of roads and highways.

“In this sense, it was a huge advance compared to what we had”, he said. The creation of scores in the national driver’s license (CNH) was also very important, said the professor to the Brazil Agency.

The legislation toughened penalties and fines for reckless and drunk drivers and even forced them to take a course before driving. “The rule is very positive,” he opined. In the interior of the country, however, and in large condominiums of high economic class, major flaws are still seen. “It is common to find breaches of the code. You need to change some behaviors, ”he suggested.

dry law

For Rômulo Orrico, the CTB improved security and gave room, for example, for the creation of dry law. With regard to seat belts, a survey carried out by Coppe, before the mandatory use of seat belts in 1989, showed that only 2% to 4% of people used the accessory correctly.

“Today, people find it strange if someone is not wearing a belt”, he observed. She warned, however, that some people still resist complying with the norm, which extends the use of equipment to the back seat of vehicles. “It is very common not to use it. I think that today it depends a lot on making it apply, on educating so that people are aware that this is an important measure for their lives”, he argued.

With regard to bicycles, the code establishes that they must not be used on the sidewalk or against the traffic, “but it is something that we see frequently”. Orrico stressed that there is a very important activist movement for the use of bicycles, with a lot of positive action in terms of speed reduction and bicycle lanes, but there is still a very adverse behavior that is to use the bicycle in the opposite direction and on the sidewalk.

He said that it is necessary to educate the population more about traffic rules and to advance compliance with the laws. The vast majority of motorcyclists, for example, insist on riding between vehicles on the streets and highways.

“It is against the law. The CTB says that – for a car to overtake another – it is necessary to leave at least one meter of lateral clearance. If a motorcycle passes between two cars, it cannot put a meter on each side. This is serious. In São Paulo, it is extremely dangerous. The curious thing is that the speed has dropped, perhaps due to the increase in the fleet in circulation and traffic jams, but the danger continues and it is not always possible to write down the license plate of the motorcycles. It’s more reckless behavior than speed.”

more rigor

The Coppe/UFRJ professor also listed, among the positive points of the Brazilian Traffic Code, the issue of traffic safety. He believes that greater rigor with drivers has contributed to reducing the number of accidents.

“I think it could be even greater (the accuracy), because there is a very selfish behavior in relation, for example, to committed infractions detected electronically by electronic sparrows”. For him, rigor is important and, if there has been an infraction, “it is to enforce the law”.

The CTB is an important process of education and public action, but the fine needs to arrive quickly, he said. A study carried out in New York in 2010 pointed out that, in that year, there were fewer traffic deaths in the city than a century ago. This was due to the zero tolerance program and traffic engineering change, adjusting traffic lights and vehicle circulation, as well as traffic education. “Americans have a very strong logic of policing and punishment as well, a very quick judgment”, he justified.

Professor Orrico proposed the eventual creation of a traffic justice in Brazil, in view of the increase in the vehicle fleet in the country, which has already reached 100 million, including motorcycles. “That it would not be tolerant with deaths in traffic, with drunk drivers. Let him judge quickly, ”he said. He stressed that it is necessary to be quick in these matters. “If justice is delayed, it is ineffective”.

Oversight

He defends the need to resume inspection and education actions and to have speed control on Brazilian roads again, so that there is no feeling of impunity. Another very important care that must be taken is with motorcycles, in view of the sharp growth of the fleet, in parallel with the increase in accidents and deaths, including pedestrians, by motorcycles. Another problem with motorcycles is the feeling of impunity, as the speed makes it impossible to write down the license plate.

To lessen the problem, he suggested that Brazil could adopt the example of Colombia, which established the policy of mandatory use of a vest and helmet with written signs to protect civil security. This means that the driver and vehicle are identifiable and can be fined.

The feeling of impunity is more difficult, he pondered. Another secondary effect is the decrease in the number of robberies and motorcycle thefts. “It doesn’t zero, but it reduces and inhibits”. Brazil could adopt this measure for road safety, he warned.

He then said that the authorities also have to discuss how new technologies can help to have a more efficient and safer traffic, and with better quality. For things to improve, it is necessary to use information technology and social engineering, in addition to discussing how these technologies can help various forms of transport that are useful for society.

Education

The future professor at the Department of Transport Engineering at Coppe/UFRJ, Marina Baltar, who should be appointed later this month, stated that the CTB is very complete because it thinks both about educating the population and controlling traffic.

For her, there is often criticism for seeking this education only through financial punishment. “But we see that it is a positive result when you think about speed. What ends up working is when we deploy a radar and notice that people start to respect”, she said.

The CTB is permanently updated. Marina pointed out favorable changes, such as the implementation of dry law, which was something that came with the code in progress and that changed reality a lot. She believes that Rio de Janeiro is one of the places where dry law worked best. There was a greater change in people’s behavior, especially in cities.

For the future, she believes it is necessary to think about road safety. Today, studies and practice are constantly seeking to reduce deaths in traffic. It is necessary to better understand what is leading to these deaths and seek to legislate on top of that, she suggested.

Marina agreed with professor Orrico in the sense of bringing to Brazil, in the area of ​​motorcyclists, the obligation for drivers to wear helmets and vests with the plate number stamped on it, because the measure would contribute to reducing the number of accidents and would facilitate the identification of bikers and vehicles. “It’s an interesting idea,” she stressed.

For the CTB to be complied with in all its regulations, the professor defended that the most critical point is that there be expansion of inspection. “We have the law, but we need to put it into practice”.

In larger cities, even motorcyclists have the habit of wearing helmets, but in the interior of Brazil, there is little use, which is attributed to the lack of greater inspection, such as the one that generated a change in the population with seat belts. “It was a lot of campaign and a lot of inspection. Today, it seems to have become customary. We need to get this now in the back seat, so that it becomes a custom in the population, ”he noted.

Marina Baltar holds a degree in civil engineering from the Federal University of Mato Grosso (UFMT), with a master’s and doctorate in transport engineering from Coppe. From 2012 to 2018, he worked at Companhia de Engenharia de Tráfego (CET-Rio), taking care of the planning and execution of mobility plans for major events and major works in the city, such as the Confederations Cup, World Cup, Rio Olympic and Paralympic Games 2016 and BRT Transbrasil works.

New rules

Among the new traffic rules that come into force this year is the fine for being overweight. Cargo vehicle manufacturers must inform the technical weight limit for each model in the vehicle structure. Anyone traveling with weight above the permitted amount will receive a fine of R$ 130.16, in addition to receiving four points on their national driver’s license.

For legal entities that do not identify the driver who committed an offense in a company vehicle, the fine will be twice the value of the original fine. That is, if a driver commits a serious infraction, he will have a fine of R$ 195.23, but this fine for not identifying the driver in advance by the company will be double, that is, R$ 390.46.

Another new CTB rule says that the national driver’s license cannot be suspended or blocked in situations where the driver is in the process of prior defense, for example, during suspension or revocation. With this, the driver does not lose the right to drive until the end of the process.

Another mechanism that will come into effect this year concerns the age of the driver. The rule establishes that the validity of the national driver’s license (CNH) is inversely proportional to the age of the driver, that is, the younger the driver, the longer the CNH will be valid. With this, drivers up to 49 years old will have their license valid for 10 years, while drivers between 50 and 69 years old will have to renew their CNH every 5 years. Drivers aged 70 or older will need to renew every three years.