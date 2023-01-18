Resources from the science and technology fund will be replenished

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Luciana Santos, said this Tuesday (17) that the resources of the National Fund for Scientific and Technological Development (FNDCT) will be fully recomposed. The expected value for 2023 has not yet been disclosed.

Luciana Santos also announced that Provisional Measure No. 1,136/2022, which establishes limits for the application of FNDCT resources in expenses, will be revoked. Currently, the device allows for the contingency of resources and predicts that 100% utilization can only be achieved in 2027.





“I am pleased to announce the complete recomposition of the National Fund for Scientific and Technological Development budget and the end of the limits imposed by MP 1,136, edited by the previous government and which will expire in the first days of February”, he said.

Ricardo Galvao

The statement was made during the official announcement of physicist Ricardo Galvão as the new president of the National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq). “Our science survived a political cataclysm. Today, we turn this sad page of our history with the conviction that science will once again promote great advances for our society through the authority of knowledge”, he said during the event.

Ricardo Galvão holds a PhD in applied plasma physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Professor at the Institute of Physics at the University of São Paulo, he was director of the Brazilian Center for Physics Research (CBPF) from 2004 to 2011; director of the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), between 2016 and 2019, president of the Brazilian Society of Physics (2013-2016) and member of the European Society of Physics (2013-2016). In 2019, he was elected by the magazine Nature as the first on a list of the ten most important people for science that year. In 2021, he received the Scientific Freedom and Responsibility Award from the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Galvão’s name gained prominence in the news in 2019, when he was exonerated from the board of directors of the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe) after having released results of satellite monitoring of deforestation in the Amazon, which showed records in the felling of trees. At the time, then-president Jair Bolsonaro criticized the disclosure, saying that it “harmed the country”.