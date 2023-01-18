Ministry of Justice notifies Lojas Americanas

Amidst the revelation of a billionaire gap in accounting, Lojas Americanas will have up to 5 working days to provide answers to the Ministry of Justice. The National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) notified today (17) the retailer to provide clarification on the impacts to consumers of debts with banks revealed in the balance sheet. Initially at BRL 20 billion, the disclosed amount rose to BRL 40 billion after a review.

According to the Ministry of Justice, Senacon wants to understand the following points: what are the immediate impacts on consumers; what are the impacts in the medium and long term; and what are the policies and channels for resolving potential conflicts for consumers. The agency monitors conduct that may characterize violations of consumer relations with national repercussions.

The period for the response will start to run from the date of receipt of the notification. If the company does not forward the clarifications within the established interval, it will be subject to sanctions.

In addition to the physical points of sale, Grupo Americanas owns the following brands: Americanas.com, Shoptime and Submarino. On Thursday (12) night, the retailer’s president resigned after revealing that a total of R$ 20 billion in debt had not been released on the company’s balance sheet.

On Friday (13), it was revealed that the total debt exceeds R$ 40 billion. On the same day, the Justice of Rio de Janeiro granted an injunction that suspends any blockage, seizure or attachment of assets of Lojas Americanas, until the group presents a judicial recovery plan.

Yesterday (14), an investment bank, one of Americanas’ main creditors, appealed against the injunction.