Government updates Encceja test application schedule

The federal government has updated the schedule for applying the tests of the National Exam for the Certification of Youth and Adult Skills (Encceja) 2023, in the regular modalities, persons deprived of liberty (PPL) and participants from abroad.

The Encceja is a test that assesses the competences, skills and knowledge of young people and adults who did not finish elementary school or high school at the appropriate age. For those who stopped studying, the exam serves to obtain the certificate of completion of primary education and the certificate of completion of secondary education.

To participate in the Encceja, the student must be at least 15 years old on the date of the exam, for those seeking certification in elementary school. Anyone seeking high school certification must be at least 18 years old on the date of the test. The exam has four objective tests, each with 30 multiple-choice questions, and an essay proposal.

The new schedule had been published in an ordinance of the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) on January 2, but was republished to update errors in the previous document on Tuesday (17).

Dates

The regular stage of Encceja 2023 will have registrations between May 22nd and June 2nd. The application of the exam will be on August 27, with announcement of the key on September 11 and the results on December 22.

As for people deprived of liberty and reapplication of the regular Encceja, registrations run from July 24th to August 4th, with tests on October 17th and 18th. The templates and the result of this stage will be announced, respectively, on November 3rd and December 22nd.

Participants living abroad will be able to apply between July 17th and 28th. For these students, the application is scheduled for October 22, with the announcement of the key on November 14 and the result also on December 22.

Finally, Encceja 2023 for people deprived of their liberty abroad will have registration open between July 17th and 28th, but with the application of tests between October 23rd and November 3rd. The templates for this stage will be released on November 14th and the results on December 22nd.