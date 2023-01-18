OAB asks the STF for information on the processes of prisoners in acts

The branch of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) in the Federal District today (17) asked Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), for information on the processes of prisoners in the anti-democratic acts of January 8.

The letter was sent to the minister after the order received questions from lawyers who are having difficulty accessing the processes.

The entity asked for information on access to the electronic process system, process identification data and forecast for judgment of requests for freedom.

“Bearing in mind that the custody hearings, according to reports, have ended and the prison system in the Federal District is notoriously overcrowded, which entails a series of problems related to basic human rights, including prisoners without minimal medical treatment for anomalous situations”, argued the order.

After the arrests, Alexandre de Moraes delegated the hearings to federal judges and the DF Court of Justice. Information on prisoners is centralized at the National Council of Justice (CNJ) and sent to the minister, who is responsible for deciding whether to maintain prisons.

According to the latest survey released by the council, 1,418 people were arrested for terrorist acts carried out in Brasília.

For humanitarian reasons, 599 people were released without the need to give testimony, including the elderly, homeless people with health problems and mothers with children.

Attacks

Since President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was elected in the second round, at the end of October, supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro have demonstrated their dissatisfaction with the result of the election and have called for a military coup in the country to overthrow the democratically elected government. The demonstrations of the last few months included encampments in several general headquarters in the country and culminated with the invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília, on January 8th.