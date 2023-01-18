Petrobras informs that it reached the annual production target in 2022

Petrobras’ annual production target set for 2022 was achieved. According to a report published today (17) by the company, a total of 2.684 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) were produced. As disclosed in January last year, the target production was 2.6 million boed with a plus or minus 4% margin. The calculated result represents an overrun of the target by 3.2%, therefore within the expected range.

Commercial production reached 2.361 million boed. This is a volume 2.7% above the target 2.3 million boed, also within the plus or minus 4% margin. The oil production target was also met: the result of 2.154 million barrels per day (bpd) is 2.6% above the target of 2.1 million bpd.

According to a note released by Petrobras, production in 2022 was reinforced by two new platforms. In April, the FPSO Guanabara, the first definitive unit in the Mero field, started operating. In December, the P-71 began its operations in the Itapu field in advance, as the forecast was only for this year. “Throughout 2022, the maximum oil production capacity of the P-68 platforms, in the Berbigão and Sururu fields, and the FPSO Carioca, in the Sépia field, was reached”, added Petrobras.

The company also informed that last year a record of monthly oil production was registered in a single well: on the P-70 platform, the ATP-06 reached the mark of 56.5 thousand bpd in November. According to the company, the brand reaffirms the internationally recognized technical knowledge to operate world-class assets in deep and ultra-deep waters.

“The company also advanced with the plan to renew the Campos Basin, with the entry into operation of 10 new producing wells and four injection wells for complementary development, expanding the production potential of this basin by 94,000 bpd”, concludes the released note. .