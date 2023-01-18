BrazilBrazil

Rio: city hall banned kiosk that caused damage to the environment

This morning (17), the Rio de Janeiro City Hall banned a kiosk on Recreio dos Bandeirantes beach, in the west zone of the city, which held an event without authorization and caused enormous disruption and environmental damage in the neighborhood on Sunday (15) . The Secretariat of Public Order (Seop) will open a process to revoke the establishment and that will be even more rigid in the inspection actions to curb parties without permission by the city hall.

This Tuesday, Seop and Sanitary Surveillance agents carried out an inspection at the kiosk and caught several irregularities such as: storage of food without due cleanliness and origin, use of plastic straws and failure to present documents for cleaning the water tank . In addition, the establishment’s license was for a bar and snack bar and was selling meals to the population.

“We found an event [com o grupo de samba Clareou] without authorization from the city hall on Sunday, at Recreio, and according to information, this kiosk would also participate in this production. For this reason, considering the environmental damage generated, the accumulation of garbage and the event itself being held without authorization, we are temporarily interdicting the activities of this kiosk and filing a process to revoke its permit. This is a very clear answer in the sense that we will not tolerate this type of irregularity here in the city of Rio and that we will not have impunity in the municipality”, said the Secretary of Public Order, Brenno Carnevale.

Yesterday, the Urban Cleaning Company (Comlurb) fined the organizers of the event in the amount of R$ 140,928.80, with several aggravating factors such as: environmental damage, volume of waste generated, lack of waste disposal, affected area and damage landscaped. On a normal summer beach Sunday, close to 20 tons of sand debris are collected at Recreio dos Bandeirantes. This Sunday, with the promotion of this clandestine event, the total waste generated reached 88.4 tons.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

