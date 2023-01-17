Justice denies BTG Pactual’s new appeal against Grupo Americanas

The Justice of Rio de Janeiro denied a new request for suspensive effect presented by Banco BTG Pactual against the decision of the 4th Corporate Court of the Capital that granted the request of the Americanas Group so that any blockade or attachment of assets and the payment of debts would not be applied until that a possible judicial recovery plan be presented by the group within a period of 30 days. The decision is by the judge Leila Santos Lopes, of the 15th Civil Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, who considered that she did not identify a serious risk of non-compliance with the obligations contracted with BTG Pactual that would justify the granting of the suspensive effect of the decision in the first instance .

“Doesn’t check the periculum in mora why is the appellant fighting, given that, as seen, if on the one hand the appellees had an exorbitant and growing debt in recent years, to the point of reaching more than R$ 3 billion, on the other hand, until the announcement of its alleged financial crisis, on 01.11.2023, the creditor bank did not take action in executing the compensation clauses and had only done so now, as stated in the grievance reasons, precisely, in view of the possible judicial recovery of its debtor, as informed in the notification, in view of the disclosure of the Material Fact by Americanas”, wrote the judge in the decision.

The magistrate considered that, even with a possible deferment of the processing of the judicial recovery, the interests of the creditors can be preserved and rejected the suspensive effect of the appeal.

“There is also no greater loss to the creditor bank, given its notorious net worth of more than BRL 42 billion, with a market value close to BRL 85.18 billion, given that pursuant to §12 of art. 6 of Law 11.101/20051, the effects of deferring the processing of judicial recovery can be anticipated and modulated in order to preserve the interests of the applicants and, therefore, the general framework of their creditors”, highlighted the judge.