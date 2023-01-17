Dollar drops to R$5.10 after Haddad’s statements on reforms

The financial market had a day of relief, influenced by statements by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, on tax and fiscal framework reforms and the recovery of commodities (primary goods with international quotation). The dollar returned to close to R$5.10, and the stock exchange rose more than 2%.

The commercial dollar ended this Tuesday (17) sold at R$5.106, down R$0.043 (-0.84%). The quotation opened stable, but began to operate downwards in the first minutes of trading, until consolidating around R$ 5.10 during the afternoon. At the low of the day, around 2 pm, the US currency reached R$ 5.09.

With today’s performance, the dollar accumulates a drop of 3.3% in 2023.

In the stock market, the day was marked by recovery. The B3 Ibovespa index closed at 111,439 points, up 2.04%. After three consecutive drops, motivated in part by the accounting scandal at Lojas Americanas, the indicator rose again influenced by the rise in commoditieswhich benefited Petrobras shares, the most traded shares.

Petrobras’ common shares (voted at shareholders’ meetings) rose 7.04%. Preferred shares (with priority in the distribution of dividends) appreciated by 6.16%. On the other hand, the shares of Lojas Americanas retreated 2.06% today, after falling 36.41% yesterday (16).

In the domestic market, statements by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, who is on a trip to Davos (Switzerland) were well received by investors. During the World Economic Forum, he stated that the government intends to send, by April, the proposal of the new fiscal framework to the National Congress, and that it intends to approve the reform of taxes on consumption in the first semester and leave the changes in the Income Tax to the following semester.

In the international market, commodities had a day of recovery after China announced higher-than-expected growth in retail sales and industrial production, at a time when the second largest economy on the planet abolished social restrictions related to the fight against covid-19.

*With information from Reuters