Accused of planning to explode bomb in Brazilia surrenders to the police

One of the three accused of participating in the attempt to explode a bomb near the International Airport of Brasília on Christmas Eve surrendered to the Civil Police of Mato Grosso, this afternoon (17).

Alan Diego dos Santos Rodrigues, 32 years old, is being held in custody at a police station in the city of Comodoro, in western Mato Grosso, about 640 kilometers from the capital, Cuiabá. According to the Civil Police, he will be forwarded today to a state prison unit, where he will remain at the disposal of Justice. The expectation is that he will be transferred to the Federal District.

Last week, the Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories (TJDFT) accepted the complaint that the Public Ministry of the Federal District and Territories presented against Rodrigues and two other investigated persons, businessman George Washington de Oliveira Sousa and journalist Wellington Macedo de Souza , turning them into defendants in the process that investigates the attempted terrorist attack at the airport of the federal capital, one of the busiest in the country.

The three defendants were accused of endangering the life, physical integrity or property of other people by means of an explosion. In addition, George Washington will also answer for the illegal possession of weapons and ammunition. The first of the three to be identified, the businessman was arrested on the night of the 24th, in Brazilia, after an employee of the airport’s management company alerted the authorities to the presence of a strange object abandoned near a tank truck.

According to the Civil Police of the Federal District, upon being arrested, George Washington admitted to having placed the bomb next to a tanker truck full of fuel that was parked on an access road to the airport.

“Him [George Washington] confessed that he really had the intention of doing a crime at the airport, which would be to destroy something to cause chaos. His objective was precisely to draw attention to the movement they are committed to”, said the delegate general of the Civil Police of the Federal District, Robson Cândido.

According to the delegate, the 54-year-old businessman traveled from Pará to Brasília in order to participate in the acts promoted by hundreds of people who spent more than 2 months camped in front of the Army Headquarters protesting against the result of the last presidential elections and promoting a series of coup-like and anti-democratic acts that culminated with the attack on the Planalto Palace, the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF), on the 8th. middle-class neighborhood of the federal capital, where the police found several weapons and a lot of ammunition.

In a statement to the police, George Washington admitted to having prepared the explosive material found next to the tank truck, but said he handed it over to Alan and another person who, later, investigators identified as Wellington Macedo de Souza, who has not yet been located.

One day after the arrest of George Washington, an anonymous tip led the security forces of the Federal District to locate and destroy more explosive devices. The material was abandoned, without any care, in a thicket of Gama, an administrative region about 35 kilometers from the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília. Ballistic vests and covers for the vests were also found at the site.

THE Brazil Agency was unable to contact the defense of Alan Diego dos Santos Rodrigues until the publication of the report.