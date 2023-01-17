Prosecutor opens inquiry to investigate omission of authorities in acts

The Public Prosecutor’s Office in the Federal District opened today (17) an investigation to investigate the alleged omission of public authorities in containing the anti-democratic acts of January 8. The practice of administrative impropriety by those involved will be investigated.

The investigation intends to analyze whether authorities, including the military, failed to fulfill their role in guaranteeing the safety of the Palácio do Planalto, the Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which were vandalized.

The names of those investigated were not disclosed due to the decree of secrecy of Justice to protect the investigation. The criminal matter of the facts continues in the Supreme Court.

After the acts of January 8, the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) also took measures to investigate the participation of public servants and employees in the depredation.

After verifying the participation, the public agent must respond to administrative disciplinary proceedings for failing to care for the conservation of public property and for not maintaining conduct compatible with administrative morality.

Attacks

Since President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was elected in the second round, at the end of October, supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro have demonstrated their dissatisfaction with the result of the election and have called for a military coup in the country to overthrow the democratically elected government. The demonstrations of the last few months included encampments in several general headquarters in the country and culminated with the invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília, on January 8th.