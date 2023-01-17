Nursing professional is investigated for rape of patient in SP

A case of rape of a vulnerable person committed by a 34-year-old nursing professional is being investigated in São Paulo. The person was arrested red-handed on December 17 of last year, according to the Public Security Secretariat of São Paulo (SSP-SP).

The case occurred at the Dona Maria Antonieta Emergency Care Unit (UPA), in Grajaú, south of São Paulo. The victim is a 22-year-old patient. According to the organ, the details of the crime will be preserved because it is a case of “sexual nature”.

The municipal health unit is administered by the Social Health Organization (OSS) Associação Saúde da Família (ASF). The municipality’s Health Department said, in a statement, that it “repudiates and regrets the occurrence”. The association, the day after the fact, initiated an investigation, and the professional’s employment contract was suspended.

The secretariat determined that the OSS collaborate extensively with the investigation. The folder also informed that it awaits the conclusion of the police investigation to formalize a complaint at the Regional Nursing Council (Coren).

The council, in turn, has already opened an investigation to investigate the complaint. The investigation will be carried out under procedural secrecy and, after investigation, an ethical-professional process may be initiated.

Coren also informed that the professionals involved will be notified to present their defense. If the infraction is confirmed, they may be penalized with a warning, fine, censure, temporary suspension of professional practice or revocation of professional practice.