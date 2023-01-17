Tite signs termination at CBF and is no longer coach of the Brazilian national team

Adenor Leonardo Bachi and Tite remain the same person, but neither is the Brazilian national team coach anymore. The 61-year-old gaucho had warned that he would leave the command of the team after the Qatar Cup and attended this Tuesday (17) at CBF headquarters, in Rio , to terminate the contract. The coach remained six and a half years in office.

The former coach of the team from Canarinho did not want to record interviews, thanked the journalists and said that the one who was there was Adenor and not Tite.

Despite failing in the two World Cups in which he managed Brazil, Tite had an 80% success rate. There were 81 games, with 60 wins, 15 draws and six defeats. During this period, he also won the 2019 Copa América.

With the official end of the Tite era, the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, promises to announce the new coach of the national team by the end of this month. The entity would like a foreign name and the Portuguese Abel Ferreira, current coach of Palmeiras, is among the most quoted names. Among the Brazilians, Dorival Júnior – without a club at the moment after leaving Flamengo – and the tricolor Fernando Diniz are also among the possible replacements for Tite.