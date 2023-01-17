BrazilBrazil

Davos: Ukrainian First Lady Delivers Zelenskiy’s Letter to China

Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska told the World Economic Forum on Tuesday that she would deliver a letter to the Chinese delegation outlining Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s proposals to end Russia’s war against her country.

China, which like Russia is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, is an important partner for Moscow and has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a speech urging delegates to do more to help end the war, Olena Zelenska said she planned to give the letter to Chinese Vice Premier Liu He – who spoke after her – to pass on to President Xi Jinping.

She said she also had letters for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Swiss President Alain Berset.

“Today I will give to fellow participants in this part [do fórum] ‘formula letters’ from the president of Ukraine,” she said in Ukrainian.

Urging her audience in the Swiss city of Davos to make greater use of their influence to end the fighting, she said global cooperation was needed to prevent the collapse of the way of life people across the world are accustomed to.

“Unity is what brings peace back,” she said.

Zelenska warned that the war had global ramifications that could get worse if Ukraine is defeated.

“How does the world expect to achieve climate neutrality if it can’t even stop entire Ukrainian cities from burning? This is what Russia does with its artillery, missiles, Iranian drones,” he said.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

