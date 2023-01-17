BrazilBrazil

Rio street carnival expected to move R$ 1 billion

Rio de Janeiro‘s carnival blocks should move around R$ 1 billion, with an expected audience of more than 5 million people. The forecast of the president of the Tourism Company of the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro (Riotur), Ronnie Cosme, is that the revelry in the streets will account for about 20% of the total that will be moved by Carnival in the sector of commerce and services in the city.

Cosme participated today (17) in the presentation of the structure that will receive the Prata and Bronze Series samba schools, in the north zone of Rio de Janeiro.

“Carnival has already started. We’ve already had some blocks, we’ve already had a technical rehearsal at Sapucaí. Rio de Janeiro has a carnival that lasts three, four months,” he said. “After two years without this big party, we have huge expectations.”

The president of Riotur, Ronnie Costa during the presentation of the Nova Intendente project for Carnival 2023

According to the president of Riotur, Ronnie Costa, the commercial movement provided by the entire carnival can reach R$ 5 billion – Tomaz Silva/Agência Brazil

According to the president of Riotur, a study by the Agency for the Promotion and Attraction of Investments of the City of Rio de Janeiro (InvestRio) points out that the commercial movement provided by the entire carnival can reach R$ 5 billion.

Carnival in Rio de Janeiro is made up of a series of festivities, such as the parades of the samba schools at the Sambódromo and Intendente Magalhães, street blocks and megablocks, and private dances and parties.

In the case of the street carnival, the number of blocks registered already exceeds 600, in a preliminary balance released on January 9 by Riotur.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

