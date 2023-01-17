BrazilBrazil

Petrochemical Ineos enters the bidding process to buy United

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Ineos, owned by businessman Jim Ratcliffe, has formally entered the bidding process to buy English football club Manchester United, a spokesman for the chemical company told Reuters on Tuesday.

The American Glazer family, which owns United, said in November it had begun looking at options for the future of the 20-time Premier League club, including further investment or a possible sale.

In August, British billionaire Ratcliffe, a longtime supporter of the club, expressed interest in buying United, Reuters reported.

“I can confirm that we have formally placed ourselves in the process,” an Ineos spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ineos’ interest in United comes after the group also bought French side Nice in 2019.

United fans have been clamoring for a change of ownership and the Glazer family, who also own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers football team, have come under intense criticism as the team last won a title in 2017.

The club are currently fourth in the league standings on 38 points after 18 games, one point behind local rivals Manchester City but nine behind leaders Arsenal.

(Reporting with Andres Estebaran Gonzalez in London)

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

In Rio, Intendente’s carnival changes address and gains more structure

34 mins ago

Electric sector changes safety technology for transmission systems

56 mins ago

Firefighters control fire at school in the north of SP

1 hour ago

Rio: Comlurb anticipates action to raise awareness of bathers about garbage

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.