In Rio, Intendente’s carnival changes address and gains more structure

The party of samba schools from the Silver and Bronze series of the Rio de Janeiro carnival will change its address in 2023, to gain a structure that will have more than twice the capacity of the public. The New Intendente was presented this afternoon (17) by the City Hall of Rio de Janeiro, and its temporary structure will occupy a stretch on Avenida Ernani Cardoso, in Cascadura, in the north zone of the city.

The revelry was held for 16 years on Estrada Intendente Magalhães, from which the new structure inherited its name. With a greater number of schools, less luxurious parades and a lot of proximity between the associations and the public, the Carnaval da Intendente is known for its highly popular character, bringing together families that are part of the schools and residents of neighboring neighborhoods.

In addition to popular participation, the Carnival of Intendente Magalhães is also exalted by samba lovers as the basis of the carnival of samba schools in Rio de Janeiro, since the associations that are in the Silver and Bronze series are looking to move up to the Series Ouro and the Special Group, who parade on Marquês de Sapucaí. Added to this is the formation of new dancers, handlers, percussionists and other artists who make up Rio’s carnival.

Larger wings and allegories

The new address is very close to the previous one and will have 350 meters of footbridge for the evolution of the schools. The track will be 8 meters wide, which will allow for a greater number of Members per wing and larger floats. The bleachers, also larger, will now allow for an audience of 5,000 people, more than double the 2,000 that previously fit.

The presentation of the project was carried out by Riotur, at Palácio Rio 450, in the neighborhood of Oswaldo Cruz, in the north zone of the city.

The president of the Superliga Carnavalesca do Brazil, Clayton Ferreira, said that the expectation of the associations is the best possible. The Superliga represents the more than 70 schools that parade in the intendente. There are 32 from the Silver Series, 22 from the Bronze Series and 20 from the Evaluation Group.

“The Intendente carnival gains a structure never seen before, which will bring more comfort not only to the paraders, but to the public that will watch. Better sound quality, better light quality. I am sure that with this strength, it will be a milestone in the history of carnival”, said Ferreira, who promised that the parades would not lose their popular character. “There will be space for the fan who likes to go with his beach chair and his cooler, sit on the side of the track and follow the parades”, he guaranteed.

The new structure should also favor more ambitious plans for the samba schools that parade along Intendente Magalhães in the coming years. The associations, now, will also participate in the organization of the parade, as the Special Group and Série Ouro do at the Marquês de Sapucaí Sambódromo.

The president of the Tourism Company of the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro (Riotur), Ronnie Cosme, hopes that the more robust structure will attract support from the private sector and tourists for the revelry at Intendente Magalhães.

“These are the schools that will soon be in Sapucaí. So, they can already have a taste of having a ‘mini Sapucaí’ here in Intendente. When you provide a better infrastructure, you attract people who can attend, tourists”, he said. .

Nova Intendente, however, may not be the definitive address for samba school parades in the north zone. Cosme told journalists who were taking part in the presentation, which is being studied by the city hall, the setting up of a permanent structure somewhere in the north zone that can host parades and other events throughout the year.

“We are looking for a space where [a Intedente] can be fixed,” he said.

The parades in Nova Intendente will be held on Monday (2/20) and Tuesday (2/21) of Carnival, in the case of the Bronze Series, and on Friday (2/24) and Saturday (2/25) ) post-carnival, in the case of the Silver Series. Group B, or Evaluation, parades on Sunday (2/26).