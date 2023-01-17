Firefighters control fire at school in the north of SP

A fire broke out today (17) at the Padre Manuel da Nóbrega State School, in the Casa Verde region, in the north of São Paulo.

According to the Fire Department, the fire started around 12:10 pm and was controlled around 12:45 pm. There were no casualties.

In a note, the state secretary of education reported that the fire started in one of the school’s rooms. Because it was still the vacation period, the school had no classes and there were no staff or students in the room.

The causes of the fire are still under investigation.