Nepal finds 71 ​​bodies, of 72 aboard plane that crashed on Sunday

Rescuers used drones and rappelled down a deep gorge on Tuesday in search of the last person missing in Nepal’s worst air disaster in 30 years, in which at least 71 people, including young children, died.

Difficult terrain around the 200-metre gorge and bad weather were complicating rescue efforts near the resort town of Pokhara, where the Yeti Airlines ATR 72, with 72 people on board, crashed on Sunday shortly before landing. .

The search ended after dark and will resume on Wednesday, said Tek Bahadur KC, senior district official.

Rescue workers were trying to identify the bodies, Ajay KC, a police officer in Pokhara who is part of the rescue effort, told Reuters.

“There is thick fog here now. We are sending search and rescue teams using ropes into the gorge where parts of the plane fell and were on fire,” he said before the search was suspended for the night.

Rescue teams collected what appeared to be human remains and sent them for DNA testing, he said, but search efforts will continue until all 72 passengers and crew are found.

“There were small children among the passengers,” said the officer.

Television footage showed weeping relatives waiting for the bodies of their loved ones outside a hospital in Pokhara.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited