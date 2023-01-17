Wilson Wellisch is sworn in at the Broadcasting Secretariat

In the process of becoming the Electronic Social Communication Secretariat, the Ministry of Communications’ Broadcasting Secretariat already has Wilson Diniz Wellisch in charge. Appointed today (17), the new secretary said that he will have, among his first commitments, “the digital transformation of the sector”.

“This will ensure greater efficiency and transparency in grants. In this sense, I will work together with my team to seek information technology tools that allow us to achieve this objective”, he said, in a note released by the secretariat.

According to the folder, another mission will be to implement the so-called TV 3.0, which is considered the new generation of Digital TV, by December 2023.

“We are working to enable the evolution of digital TV to TV 3.0, which will bring even more quality with 4K and 8K transmission, color and contrast improvements and immersive sound, in addition to connectivity support – marrying broadcasting to broadband”, detailed the new secretary.

Skills and profile

Among the powers of the Secretariat is to formulate and supervise the execution of public policies, guidelines, objectives and goals related to broadcasting services. It is also responsible for proposing and supervising the development of studies and activities aimed at technological innovation in the sector.

Graduated and Master in Electrical Engineering from the University of Brasília (UnB), Wilson Diniz Wellisch has been a career civil servant at the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) since 2011, also acting in the Ministries of Communications and Science, Technology, Innovations and Communications (MCTIC). This is the second time that Wilson Wellisch takes over the secretariat.

He was director of the Department of Digital Inclusion; Deputy Telecommunications Secretary; Broadcasting Secretary; director of the Telecommunications and Broadband Infrastructure Projects Department; and director of the Sectorial Policy Department.

At Anatel, he worked at the Private Services Superintendence. He was an adviser to the Universalization and Expansion of Access Obligations Control Management; Superintendent of Grants and Substitute Installment Resources; Inspection superintendent; and Deputy President.