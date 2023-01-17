PF arrests woman suspected of participating in anti-democratic acts

The Federal Police (PF) reported that, late last night (16), a 48-year-old woman, the target of Operation Ulysses, surrendered to the corporation’s police station in Campos dos Goytacazes, in the north of Fluminense.

On Monday, the PF had already arrested a man also suspected of participating in anti-democratic acts after the second round of the presidential elections, as well as in the coup acts that took place on January 8. The corporation is still looking for a third party to be investigated.

According to the PF report, cell phones, computers and documents were seized.

Operation Ulysses aims to identify local leaders who blocked the highways that cross the municipality of Campos, the organization of demonstrations in front of the Army barracks in that city and the participation of those investigated and other leaders in the organization and financing of the acts that triggered the invasion and depredation of public buildings on January 8th.

“During the investigation, it was possible to collect evidence capable of linking those investigated in the organization and leadership of the events. In addition, with today’s compliance with the court orders, issued by the 7th Federal Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro, it will be possible to identify any other participants/co-authors in the criminal enterprise”, says the PF note.

The investigated crimes are criminal association, violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law and incitement of the Armed Forces against institutional powers.

According to the PF, the name of the operation refers to the figure of the politician Ulysses Guimarães.

Understand

Since President Lula was elected in the second round, at the end of October, supporters of former President Bolsonaro have demonstrated their dissatisfaction with the result of the election and have called for a military coup in the country to overthrow the democratically elected government.

The demonstrations of the last few months included encampments in several general headquarters in the country and culminated with the invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers, on the last day 8.