Brazil

SPU corrects the value of fines for infractions against Union properties

The Secretariat for the Coordination and Governance of the Union’s Heritage (SPU) updated the amount of fines for those who use a Union property improperly, damaging it and causing damage to the community.

Ordinance No. 708, published in the Official Diary of the Union of yesterday (16), raises from R$ 103.79 per square meter damaged to R$ 109.94 per m² the punishment for administrative infraction against the Union’s real estate.

The administrative penalty for these cases was established in 1987, through Decree nº 2,398, regulated in 2015, with the publication of Law nº 13,139, which defined the amount to be paid at the time.

Legislation

The legislation defines an administrative offense against the Union’s assets as “any action or omission that violates the proper use, enjoyment, disposition, protection, maintenance and conservation of the Union’s properties”. The fine in these cases applies to anyone who improperly lands, builds, surrounds, deforests or installs works, equipment or improvements to common use goods.

The law also specifies that, in addition to the monthly fine, the offender may be punished with the embargo of the work or service until the Union manifests itself regarding the situation of the occupation, and may, in the end, have to vacate the property and bear the expenses. necessary to undo all undue interventions. Those responsible are also subject to civil and criminal sanctions.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

