China sees first population decline in 50 years

China on Tuesday announced its first population decline in more than half a century, as a slumping birth rate threatens to trigger a demographic crisis in the world‘s most populous country.

The Chinese National Bureau of Statistics (GNE) reported that the country lost 850,000 people in 2022, a count that excludes the special administrative regions of Macau and Hong Kong and foreign residents.

China thus ended last year with 1.411 billion inhabitants, having registered 9.56 million births and 10.41 million deaths, detailed the GNE. The country maintained a surplus of 33 million men at the end of 2022.

Historic

This number was caused by the one-child policy, which was in force in the country between 1980 and 2016. According to official Chinese data, since 1971, hospitals in the country have performed 336 million abortions and 196 million sterilizations. As a result of the feudal tradition that gives preference to male children, most abortions occurred when the fetus was female.

Since abandoning its one-child policy, China has sought to encourage families to have a second or even a third child, but with little success.

Experts believe that the country will soon be overtaken by India as the most populous nation on the planet.

The last time China recorded a population decline was during the Great Leap Forward, a campaign launched in the late 1950s by the founder of the People’s Republic, Mao Zedong, to “accelerate the transition to communism” by collectivizing peoples. means of production. This campaign produced a large-scale famine, resulting in the deaths of tens of millions of people.

Composition

The GNE also reported that the Chinese population of working age – between 16 and 59 years old – rose to 875.56 million, representing 62% of the population. The population aged 65 and over rose to 209.78 million, representing 14.9% of the total.

The planet’s most populous country could thus face a demographic crisis, with an aging workforce, a slowing economy and the first population decline in decades.

The statistics also reveal increasing urbanization in a country that, until less than ten years ago, was largely rural. Throughout 2022, the permanent urban population increased by 6.46 million, reaching 920.71 million, or 65.22% of the total, while the rural population dropped by 7.31 million.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited