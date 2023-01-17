BrazilBrazil

PF, Navy and Revenue seize 290 kg of cocaine in the Port of Santos

The Federal Police (PF), the Navy and the Federal Revenue Service (RF) seized yesterday (16) about 290 kg of cocaine in the Port of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo. The narcotic was in the hull of a ship loaded with cellulose cargo and anchored in the anchorage area of ​​the Port of Santos.

According to the Federal Police, the ship’s final destination was the Port of Martas, in Turkey. The inspection dive operation had the participation of the PF, RF and Navy. The drug will be examined to support the investigation.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

