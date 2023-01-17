Value of Agricultural Production closes 2022 at R$ 1.189 trillion

The Gross Value of Agricultural Production (VBP) ended 2022 at R$ 1.189 trillion. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa), the value is the second highest in the historical series, which began 34 years ago. Revenue from crops was BRL 814.77 billion and that from livestock was BRL 374.27 billion.

In a technical note published yesterday (16), the ministry highlights that the 2022 VBP was marked by positive results for several products, growth in agribusiness exports and agricultural prices. On the other hand, the factor that most harmed the sector’s performance was the drought, especially in the South Region and part of the Midwest, “which resulted in losses to farmers caused by losses in the production of soybeans, corn and beans”.

“Cattle farming was also affected due to supply losses, provided by products such as corn, soybeans and others”, says the document.

The products that stood out the most last year were cotton, coffee, corn, wheat and milk. “These five products reached, this year, the highest VBP value in the entire historical period. Prices and quantities produced were the main factors that promoted these products”, explained Mapa.

The VBP shows the evolution of the performance of crops and livestock throughout the year, corresponding to the invoicing within the establishment. It is calculated based on agricultural and livestock production and the prices received by producers in the main cities of the country for the 26 largest national agricultural products.

The real value of production is obtained, deducted from inflation, by the General Price Index – Internal Availability (IGP-DI), from the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV). The periodicity is monthly with update and disclosure until the 15th of each month.

Estimate for 2023

For 2023, the estimated VBP is 6.3% higher than for 2022, and could reach BRL 1.263 trillion. Crops should have a real increase of 8.3% and livestock of 1.9%. “Although expectations are good, there are climatic risks that may again affect the southern region of the country. In Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, droughts in December affected soy and corn plantations in some regions”, says Mapa.

So far, the most relevant points this year are the recovery of soy’s VBP, which should reach R$ 406.4 billion. Secondly, depending on the portfolio, a better performance is observed for livestock, as prices are at a better level than in 2022. “This could make livestock bring this year a good contribution to the formation of income from farming,” he explained.

The first five prominent products in the 2023 VBP are soybeans, corn, sugarcane, coffee and cotton, which represent 83.7% of the crops’ VBP. Coffee, cotton and wheat should have a less favorable performance.