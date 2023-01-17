Anvisa prohibits the manufacture of seven hair products

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) canceled the regularization that authorized the manufacture of seven modeling ointments for hair. According to the agency, the products were not complying with established health standards.

The measure is contained in Resolution No. 138, published in the Official Diary of the Union this Monday (16).

In a note, Anvisa reported that some of the products have already been subject to restrictive measures in terms of marketing and use, and that, with the current resolution, their manufacture is also prohibited.

Product list

The following products are prohibited from being manufactured:

– Modeling Ointment for Braids Anti-frizz Be Black (from the company Cosmetic Group Indústria e Comércio de Cosméticos Eireli);

– Black Ointment – ​​Essenza Hair, and Modeling Ointment for Boxbraids Braids – fixed liss (both from Evolução Indústria de Cosméticos);

– Braids Hair Ointment (by Galore Indústria e Comércio de Cosmético Eireli);

– Cassu Braids Pomade Cassulinha Hair and Braids Pomade Braids Powerful Sponge Magic, (both from Microfarma Indústria e Comércio);

– Rosa Hair Modeling Ointment Mega Fixation 150g, (by Morandini Indústria e Comércio de Cosméticos);

– Modeling Ointment Master Fix Black Ser Mulher, (by Supernova Indústria, Comércio e Serviços).

Recommendations

Anvisa recommends that whoever has at home products manufactured specifically by Microfarma Indústria e Comércio Ltda, CNPJ 68.722.743/0001-09, contact the company to verify the form of return, since the manufacturer must collect all products available on the market.

Also according to Anvisa, establishments that have the product for use by their customers must suspend its use “immediately”.

With regard to products from other companies, Anvisa reported that it is still “evaluating the necessary sanitary actions”, and that it will continue to monitor “all reported facts related to hair ointments” with the help of state and municipal health surveillance agencies.

“Based on the results of the investigations, the appropriate health measures will be taken as quickly as possible”, he added.

Earlier this month, the National Health Surveillance Agency released an alert regarding Cassu Braids ointment, after reports that the product would be causing damage to the eyes (eye irritation, swollen eyelids, eye pain and difficulties seeing the hair) users in Rio de Janeiro.