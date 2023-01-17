Russia promises “major changes” in the Armed Forces by 2026

BrazilBrazil

Russia announced on Tuesday (17) that it will make “big changes” to its Armed Forces from 2023 to 2026, promising to overhaul its military structure after months on the battlefield against Ukraine.

In addition to administrative reforms, the Russian Defense Ministry has said it will bolster the combat capability of its naval, aerospace and strategic missile forces.

“Only by strengthening the main structural components of the Armed Forces is it possible to guarantee the state’s military security and protect new entities and critical facilities of the Russian Federation,” said Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the changes were made necessary by the “proxy war” being waged in Ukraine by the West, which has been sending increasingly heavy weapons to Ukraine to help it resist. to Russian forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry, which has faced strong domestic criticism for the ineffectiveness of its effort to seize control of large swathes of Ukraine, pledged in December to increase its military personnel to 1.5 million.

Numerous changes have been made to its leadership in the 11 months of what Russia calls a “special military operation”, in which its forces initially captured large areas of southern and eastern Ukraine but have since suffered a series of painful defeats and setbacks. .

Last week, Shoigu appointed Army General Valery Gerasimov as chief of the military staff, to take command of the campaign against Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense said last Friday that it had taken control of Soledar – a small salt mining town in Ukraine’s Donetsk region that had been the focus of a Russian attack for weeks.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

