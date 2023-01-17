Florida Cup: Vasco’s starting lineup debuts against River Plate at night

Vasco faces River Plate in this Tuesday (17), at 9:30 pm (Brasília time), at Exploria Stadium, in Orlando (United States). The game is for the Florida Cup, a friendly tournament in the southeast of the USA, and marks the debut of Cruzmaltino’s main team coached by Mauricio Barbieri.

“Good expectations of the meeting with the fans, either with those who live here or with those who traveled. It is a great challenge against an opponent with a lot of tradition and quality and it has everything to be a great game, a great spectacle”, evaluated Barbieri.

Vasco has so far hired nine reinforcements for the season. Among them the goalkeeper Ivan. The player will wear the number of the year in which Vasco won the third of the four Brazileirões in the club’s history.

“It was an available number that I wanted to use. It was the year I was born and it coincided with the year Vasco was champion. I have references from great goalkeepers who passed through here, I come here with the dream of making history, but the main objective will always be collective”, said the goalkeeper on loan from Corinthians.

Who also arrived at the club from Rio de Janeiro to reinforce the Vasco midfielder is number 8 Ivan, formerly of Atlético Mineiro.

“Modern football requires you to know how to defend and know how to attack. In a winning team, the middle has to be strong. Everything goes through this sector. I’m a player who likes to play both as a first and second midfielder. I like to step in the area , but I have no problem acting as first or second”, analyzed

Vasco’s probable tactical formation in this This is a 4-3-3: Ivan in goal, Pumita Rodriguez on the right wing, defender Anderson Conceição and Léo and Lucas Piton on the left. In midfield: Jair, Figueiredo and Nenê; attack Orellano, Gabriel Pec and Pedro Raul.

After River, still in the United States, Vasco faces Inter Miami in the next (21). The main team of Gigante da Colina should only start playing the Campeonato Carioca, from round: the opponent will be Portuguesa on the 26th of this month.