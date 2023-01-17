BrazilBrazil

Justice of Rio denies yet another request for freedom to Dr. Jairinho

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Justice of Rio de Janeiro denied yet another request for habeas corpus of former councilor Jairo de Souza Santos Junior, Dr. Jairinho, arrested since March 8, 2021, accused of the death of the boy Henry Borel, at the time 4 years old. Henry’s mother, Monique Medeiros de Almeida, who was Jairinho’s partner, is also responsible for the crime of murder.

The autopsy report from the Instituto Médico-Legal (IML) says that the boy died as a result of internal bleeding due to hepatic laceration caused by blunt action. The tests showed 23 lesions on the child’s body.

The decision was taken by the rapporteur of the 7th Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice, Judge Joaquim Domingos de Almeida Neto.

In the request, Jairinho’s defense claimed that, in the indictment, his preventive detention was illegally maintained and that the decree that established it lacks suitable grounds, as it was based on aspects that concern the merits of the criminal case, which makes no sense.

By denying the request, however, Judge Almeida Neto said that the decision is sufficiently reasoned.

The merits of the request for an injunction in favor of Jairinho will be assessed by the Collegiate of the 7th Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice, on March 7 of this year.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Rains improve the level of reservoirs in São Paulo, says Sabesp

2 hours ago

RJ: more than 1 million begin to receive the IPTU payment slip

2 hours ago

More than 610 tons of garbage are collected from the beaches of Rio

2 hours ago

WHO recommends that China monitor excess mortality from covid-19

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.