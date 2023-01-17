Justice of Rio denies yet another request for freedom to Dr. Jairinho

The Justice of Rio de Janeiro denied yet another request for habeas corpus of former councilor Jairo de Souza Santos Junior, Dr. Jairinho, arrested since March 8, 2021, accused of the death of the boy Henry Borel, at the time 4 years old. Henry’s mother, Monique Medeiros de Almeida, who was Jairinho’s partner, is also responsible for the crime of murder.

The autopsy report from the Instituto Médico-Legal (IML) says that the boy died as a result of internal bleeding due to hepatic laceration caused by blunt action. The tests showed 23 lesions on the child’s body.

The decision was taken by the rapporteur of the 7th Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice, Judge Joaquim Domingos de Almeida Neto.

In the request, Jairinho’s defense claimed that, in the indictment, his preventive detention was illegally maintained and that the decree that established it lacks suitable grounds, as it was based on aspects that concern the merits of the criminal case, which makes no sense.

By denying the request, however, Judge Almeida Neto said that the decision is sufficiently reasoned.

The merits of the request for an injunction in favor of Jairinho will be assessed by the Collegiate of the 7th Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice, on March 7 of this year.