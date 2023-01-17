WHO recommends that China monitor excess mortality from covid-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday (16) that it recommended that China monitor the excess mortality caused by covid-19 to get a more complete picture of the impact of the increase in cases of the disease in the country.

China said on Saturday that nearly 60,000 people with Covid-19 had died in hospitals since the country abandoned its Covid-zero policy last month, a big jump from figures reported before facing international criticism over its Covid-19 data. illness.

“WHO recommends monitoring excess mortality, which gives us a more comprehensive understanding of the impact of Covid-19,” the UN agency told Reuters in a statement when asked about China.

“This is especially important during outbreak periods when the healthcare system is severely limited.”

The WHO added that there was no fixed time for another meeting with Chinese officials after WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke with Ma Xiaowei, director of China‘s National Health Commission, over the weekend, but that he would continue to work with China to provide advice and support.

After criticizing Beijing for a lack of candor about the scale of the disease’s outbreak in the country, the WHO said on Saturday that Chinese authorities had provided information on hospital deaths and outpatient care that allowed a better understanding of the situation.

Lawrence Gostin, a professor at Georgetown Law University in Washington who follows the WHO closely, said China‘s decision to reveal more data was due to “the WHO’s insistence”.

“Getting more accurate death tolls is refreshing,” he said. “But it would be even more important to get complete GSD (genetic sequence data) of the virus circulating in China. That’s really the big global concern.”

