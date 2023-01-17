Teachers national floor rises to BRL 4,420.55

The national base for teachers will rise to R$4,420.55 in 2023, a 15% increase in relation to last year’s base, which was R$3,845.63. The ordinance with the new value was signed tonight (16) by the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana.

“The appreciation of our education professionals is a determining factor for the growth of our country”, wrote the minister, when announcing the new value on social networks.

The national teaching floor represents the starting salary of public teaching careers from basic education to secondary education. The value considers a 40-hour weekly journey in the normal teaching modality.

Each year, the teaching floor must be corrected every year by increasing the minimum annual value per student for the initial years of urban elementary education, established by the Basic Education Maintenance and Development Fund (Fundeb). For 2023, Fundeb established a 15% readjustment in value.