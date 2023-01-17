MP inspects conditions at the place where Anderson Torres is being held

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Federal District carried out today (16) an inspection at the place where the former Secretary of Public Security, Anderson Torres, and the former General Commander of the Military Police of the DF Fabio Augusto Vieira are being held.

According to the agency, no perks were found in the facilities.

Torres is being held at the Operational Aviation Battalion and Vieira is being held at the Mounted Police Regiment, a PM facility. Both are in general staff rooms, a benefit granted by law to police officers and delegates, who are not detained in common cells. Torres is a Federal Police chief.

The former commander and Torres were arrested by decision of the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes after the anti-democratic acts of January 8.

The arrests were requested by the PF, which pointed out the omission and connivance of the local authorities in controlling the acts, which occurred, according to the corporation, with the consent of those responsible for public security in the Federal District.

After also receiving a search and seizure warrant, the PF found at Torres’ house, in Brasília, a draft of a state of defense decree to be enforced at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The document would aim to “change the outcome of the 2022 elections”.

When commenting on the case on social networks, before turning himself over to the PF, Torres said that the document was leaked out of context”.

According to reports released by the press, the former commander declared in a statement to the PF that he received reports that the demonstration would be peaceful and there would be no radicalization.