STF releases detainees after arrival of prisoners for anti-democratic acts

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Gilmar Mendes decided today (16) to grant freedom to 85 women imprisoned in a semi-open regime at the Colmeia Penitentiary, in the Federal District.

The request for release was made by the Public Defender’s Office after the entry of about 500 women who were arrested for participating in the anti-democratic acts of January 8 and the body claimed a 100% increase in the prison population.

According to the decision, the women will be monitored using an electronic ankle bracelet and their prison situation will be reassessed within 90 days. They already comply with external work measures in a semi-open regime.

In the request filed with the STF, the defenders of the Union and the Federal District argued that the arrival of detainees investigated for involvement in anti-democratic acts had repercussions on the “impossibility of guaranteeing rights” and on the inadequacy of the prison for the prisoners of the semi-open prison.

According to the latest survey released by the National Council of Justice (CNJ), 1,418 people were arrested for the acts. They were taken to the Papuda prison and to the Colmeia.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

